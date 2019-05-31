North-east beaches honoured at awards

Some of the most idyllic beaches in the north-east have been recognised for their high environmental standards.

Nine coastal areas across Aberdeenshire and the city have been chosen to receive a Scottish Beach Award flag from environmental charity Keep Scotland Beautiful.

As well as Aberdeen City Beach, Stonehaven, Balmedie, Cruden Bay and Peterhead Lido beaches have been recognised.

Two spots in Fraserburgh, Waters of Philorth and the Esplanade have also taken home the award – along with Collieston and Inverboyndie beaches.

The awards act as the benchmark for coastal areas across the country, with 61 Scottish beaches receiving the coveted flags this year.

