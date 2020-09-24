North-east beach visitors urged to keep sites clean

Visitors to some of the most beautiful north-east beaches are being encouraged to do their bit to keep our stunning sands in pristine condition.

Take 4 for the Shore is a new initiative jointly hosted by Turning the Plastic Tide, the marine litter campaign for East Grampian Coastal Partnership, and the National Nature Reserves at Forvie and St Cyrus.

New beach clean kit boxes have been provided for beaches at Fraserburgh, Balmedie, Stonehaven and East Haven in Angus.

Each box contains items such as litter pickers, bin bags and safety gloves with the aim of encouraging locals and visitors to help keep beaches litter free by collecting at least four items, doing so safely while using the correct equipment.

The initiative has been launched with the assistance of local businesses and volunteers who will help manage the beach boxes.

Business and charitable groups currently supporting the initiative are the Beach Cafe, Fraserburgh; the Sand Bothy, Balmedie; Molly’s Cafe, Stonehaven and the Heritage Centre (East Haven Together), East Haven.

The project has also been working closely with Aberdeenshire Council’s community waste officers to assist with the disposal of additional waste recovered from the marine environment.

Stonehaven councillor Sarah Dickinson said: “We are very fortunate to have so many beautiful beaches here in Aberdeenshire for residents and tourists to enjoy.

“First and foremost, it is important for everyone to remember that each and every one of us has a duty to bin any rubbish we create and, if there is no bin nearby, to take that rubbish home.

“However, these beach clean kit boxes can be used by people out enjoying a stroll to safely collect any litter which has been discarded along with other maritime waste, ensuring our beaches remain in pristine condition throughout the year.”

Cllr Brian Topping, chair of Fraserburgh and District Community Safety Group, added: “I am always shocked and angered by the volume of discarded litter and other debris I witness on Fraserburgh’s beautiful sands.

“I know that this has been left by a minority of irresponsible people, but I would encourage the majority of those community-minded visitors to use the beach clean kit boxes to good effect and keep our shores in tip-top condition.”

Turning the Plastic Tide project manager Crawford Paris said: “In recent months, the influx of local tourism has led to major littering problems across many coastal communities. We hope the initiative will have a significant impact on visitor behaviour and encourage greater local ownership of coastal areas.

“The initiative should also make life easier for organisers of future beach clean-ups, as each box comes with all the equipment, guidelines and risk assessments. With the assistance of local community waste officers, disposal is also simplified as dedicated bins are now in place specifically for marine debris.

“We hope that eventually, this will make organising a beach clean more accessible to those interested in helping out.”

The initiative has already shown early signs of success, with the new box in East Haven being put to good use at the weekend by volunteers collecting litter during the Great Angus Beach Clean.

Turning the Plastic Tide is encouraging anyone who plans to use the boxes to let them know by sharing a photo via the project’s social media.