North-east beach deserted on Bank Holiday under lockdown

Beaches across the north-east were quiet today despite revellers across the border celebrating the Bank Holiday.

The usually busy seaside town of Stonehaven was uncharacteristically empty today, with residents skipping Bank Holiday Monday celebrations.

Scotland will begin to ease lockdown at the end of the week and those in the north-east are adhering to restrictions despite the warm weather.

However, south of the border, England’s beaches were packed full of people celebrating their Bank Holiday weekend.

With reduced restrictions in place for the country, as long as residents are social distancing they are allowed to visit public spaces like beaches and parks for recreation time.

© Shutterstock

With the number of visitors to beaches across England, social distancing can be hard to achieve.

Coastal towns in such as Dorset and Bournemouth had crowds of people looking to relax in the sun.

© Shutterstock

The Scottish Government have advised that the first steps out of lockdown will begin by the end of the week.