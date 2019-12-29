North-east nightclub refused Hogmanay late licence as its ‘not a special occasion’

A north-east bar and nightclub won’t be allowed to stay open late on Hogmanay as councillors have said its “not a special occasion”.

The Caley bar and Cube Club in Peterhead had applied for extended opening hours.

Previously the venue had been one of the only places in Scotland to remain open from New Year’s Eve into the early hours of January 2.

The bar and nightclub have been granted late opening for the last nine years, with the venue also acting as an indoor queuing and taxi waiting area.

According to owners Carl and Robin Hansen, there have been no issues during their time.

Seasonal hours granted during the license change mean Cube nightclub will be open to 3am and the Caley Bar open to 1.30am on New Year’s Day – the limits for both types of premises under festive hours.

But to improve the service, space use and customer experience, the couple applied to keep the bar open to 3am.

The application came before Aberdeenshire Council’s North Licensing Board which has the discretion to grant extended hours for “a special event of local or national significance”.

Speaking to the Press and Journal, Mr Hansen said: “At the meeting, one of the councillors was preparing to approve the hours but was told Hogmanay didn’t meet the legal test as it wasn’t a special occasion.

“We think it’s a nonsense response as we’ve spoken to police and others and no one agrees with the decision.

“Apparently, because it happens every year, Hogmanay cannot be classed as a special occasion of local or national importance.

“This is a prime example of the sort of decision that is holding our town back as they’ve clearly not thought about the needs of the businesses or the people of Peterhead.”

A motion put forward by Anne Stirling seconded by Alastair Forsyth refusing the hours extension was agreed on “majority vote”.

The reasoning for the rejection was that the application did not meet the legal test as it “did not relate to a special event or occasion to be catered on the premises, nor did it relate to a special event of local or national significance”.

A spokesman for Aberdeenshire Council confirmed that the application was refused at the meeting.

He added: “Because the applicant will be getting a letter with the details of the refusal, we are unable to make further comment.”