North-east bar plans to reopen outside area next Thursday

A north-east bar has announced plans to reopen their outside area next Thursday, in line with Government guidance.

Cheers Cafe Bar and Tavern in Fraserburgh will have strict hygiene and social distancing measures in place, including hand sanitiser cleansing points and having one person using the toilet at a time.

Tables will have to be reserved in advance and for three hours at a time, with the main pub door being locked.

Drinks can only be bought and served at the table and it will be card payment only.

Customers will have to wear face masks at all times unless drinking within their social bubble at the table.

Staff will regularly clean all surfaces, and each table will be safely distanced away.

When customers arrive, a phone number will have to be called and a member of staff will escort you to your pre-booked table.

After three hours, if your table has not been booked by someone else you may stay longer at the discretion of staff.

A £10 deposit will be required to pre-book a table, with that money going towards any drink purchases.

Cheers wrote on social media: “As it’s only our outdoor that can be accessed we estimate only 8 to 10 tables will be available due to social distancing and we are trying to be as fair as possible to everyone.

“Admittance will be refused if you appear to have been consuming alcohol prior to arrival.

“Anyone breaking the rules will be told to leave immediately. Any inappropriate behavior will result in ejection.

“Please be mindful at all times that these conditions are in place for the benefit of everyone’s health and safety and should be respected.”