North-east bar announces coronavirus safety measures as it gears up to reopen

A north-east bar has announced the Covid-19 safety measures customers will have to abide by when it reopens.

Cheers Cafe Bar and Tavern in Fraserburgh plans to open its outdoor area – which will house a maximum of 40 people allowing a two-metre social distancing – when the Scottish Government announces it is entering phase two.

Customers will be required to wear face masks unless sitting at a table and staff will be masked and gloved at all times, while using hand sanitiser regularly.

NOTICE Opening Update DuringCoronavirus LockdownWe've established that we can seat a maximum of around 40 people in… Posted by Cheers Cafe Bar & Tavern Fraserburgh on Tuesday, 16 June 2020

Tables will have to be reserved in advance, with the main pub door being locked.

Only one person will be allowed in a toilet at a time and a two-metre social distancing rule for the queue at the door will be in place. Customers must also use sanitiser on entry.

Drinks can only be bought and served at the table and it will be via contactless payments only.

Customers will be asked to keep as far away as possible from those already seated at tables and when passing anyone they will be expected to look away. They will also be expected to avoid touching surfaces as much as possible and for example, use their knee or elbows to open doors.

The bar has sourced numerous cleaning chemicals and materials to ensure all surfaces are disinfected and glassware will be washed thoroughly and steam cleaned to sterilise.

A statement on the bar’s Facebook page added: “Further information will be made available about booking tables and any further safety measures we will out in place.

“This will avoid waiting to get in and ensure you have a table.

“We have decided to wait till Thursday and find out if Phase 2 is going ahead before we announce an opening day so the earliest we might open if permissible will be Friday 19th June.”