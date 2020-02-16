North-east bank to offer public financial fraud advice

An event will be held to advise north-east residents on how to protect themselves against financial fraud.

The Yorkshire Building Society, which has a branch on the city’s Union Street, will host a Take Five Over Tea session from 2 to 4pm on February 26.

The event, which is open to members of the public and customers, will provide attendees with hints and tips on how to protect themselves from financial fraud.

Lynsey MacAllister, customer consultant at Yorkshire Building Society in Aberdeen, said: “By hosting our Take Five Over Tea session, we hope to reach as many people as possible in Aberdeen to raise awareness around this issue.

“We’ll be talking about the common types of fraud and the things you can to do to prevent fraud in an informal setting.”