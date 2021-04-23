North-east bank could be given new future with cafe plans

Plans have been lodged to convert an empty north-east bank into a coffee shop.

The Aberdeenshire-based chain Symposium has applied for permission to turn the old Bank of Scotland in Portsoy into their latest outlet.

The lender closed the branch on Seafield Street in 2016 and the company hope to get permission to make it into a new cafe.

Symposium is run by Paul and Wendy Haggath and already has coffee shops in Peterhead, Ellon, Elgin and Fraserburgh.

© PRESS AND JOURNAL

The proposals for the project layout how the new cafe could look with a seating area, counter for serving and kitchen.

Symposium are working alongside Aberdeen-based Albyn Design and Build Limited on the proposals.

A planning document revealed some of the proposed changes they want to make to the building.

It said: “Any repairs to stonework joints to use approved lime mortar mix with the previous bank signage to be cleaned.

“Proposed signage to be subject of a separate application for advertising consent and front railings to replace missing cast iron rose on the left-hand side.

“All windows to have existing opaque bank film removed, and replaced with simple coffee logo manifestation

“Windows to be made good as required and painted white front door fanlight to be reglazed in laminate glass, in place of non-original timber panel, with simple coffee cup manifestation.”

© Supplied by Albyn Design and Bui

Bank of Scotland bosses blamed a decline in the number of customers visiting branches for the closure in 2016.

The Portsoy branch was one of a number of branches that were closed at around the same time.

John Street in Aberdeen, Aberlour, Cullen, Fochabers, Macduff and New Pitsligo were among those that the lender decided to axe.

The bank pledged to compensate the branch losses with increased mobile services and before its closure, the Portsoy branch was only open two days a week.