North-east bank branch aims to help disabled customers

A major high street bank has lodged plans to improve the accessibility of its north-east branch.

TSB is hoping to upgrade its premises on Evan Street, Stonehaven, by lowering the unit’s main entrance and installing an internal ramp.

The move is part of a scheme to boost access to branches and a planning statement submitted alongside the blueprints said the bank will also install a sliding door.

It said: “TSB are undergoing a programme to ensure all branches are accessible by all and Stonehaven is one of a small number of branches which requires modifications in order to provide access.

“This is part of a drive to ensure all branches are accessible.

“The proposal is to modify the existing external door and drop the floor level to lose the step into the branch.

“A new glazed automatic door with push pad controls will be installed.

“The new door would be a sliding door and internally there would be a guarded section to house the door when open.

“To provide the level access a ramp would be installed internally.

“Options were looked at, including an external ramp, but the proposal was selected because it has the minimum effect on the external elevation of the branch and pavement.”