North-east band to release new track in bid to lift spirits

A north-east band are set to release their new single to lift spirits amid the uncertain times.

The Roov, from Lossiemouth, have seen their dreams of playing on the main stage along with headliner Nile Rodgers at this year’s Belladrum dashed due to lockdown.

Band member Lewis Anderson said lockdown has had a major impact on what was set to be Roov’s “busiest summer ever”.

Frankie Ralph, Jordan Slater and Craig Howard make up the rest of the band that was established in 2018.

Lewis said: “We are really gutted about our main-stage appearance at Belladrum being cancelled.

“We were hoping to experience playing on the same stage as Nile Rodgers as he is our hero and we draw some inspiration from him for our music.”

Of their latest single he said: “It is a good pop song produced by Scotty Anderson of Magic Box in Dundee and it will lift spirits at this time.

“We were scheduled to do the music video the week lockdown took place, which is creatively frustrating, but Troy Neilson has created a video with the concept of us writing the song which is brilliant to watch.”

The new single Boys is out on May 8 on all major music streaming platforms.