Aberdeen brass band fears missing out on national competition

An Aberdeen brass band fear they won’t be able to compete in a prestigious national competition due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The Bon Accord Silver Band had reached second place in the regional heat of the National Brass Band Championships of Great Britain competition.

They qualified to play in the national finals at the Royal Albert Hall in October.

But the players are concerned this may no longer be possible due to the spread of Covid-19.

Secretary Ann Murray, who has been a member of the Bon Accord Band since 1976, said: “We hope to still get to the national finals in October at the Albert Hall, but at the moment we know there are problems with concert venues and how they will manage to open up with social distancing.

“If they take seats out it doesn’t make it economically viable to be open.

“It’s a shame because it’s a fabulous venue to play in.”

The brass band has already performed twice at the Royal Albert Hall, and were winners of the 1985 and 1998 Scottish Quartet Championships.

They have also performed in international venues and regularly entertain audiences in the local community – playing in local parks, galas and fetes, care homes, at church services and weddings.

Now, leaders are scanning and emailing music to players for home practice during the lockdown.

They aim to organise virtual performances, which they can share with their regular audiences.

Ann said: “I’ve been in contact with a couple of churches we regularly do concerts in.

“We really just want to make contact with them as an audience.”

If the pandemic restrictions are eased, their next public performance will be at the Offshore Achievement Awards at P&J Live in September.

In the meantime, they are continuing with virtual meet-ups and quiz nights.

Ann said: “We usually spend a lot of time together rehearsing.

“Players are very close to one another and we have a couple of married couples in the band.

“One couple has a one-month-old and another couple has a baby due in another week, so we’re all dying to see the new addition to the family.

“Although it’s competitive, we’re also very close and very good friends.”

Founded in 1962 by the late Stewart Watson, it has since become one of the leading brass bands in the north of Scotland – and members are determined to stay connected throughout the crisis.

The have been joined virtually by members of the “B” band, which provides training for players before they move up to the silver band playing at championship levels.

The bands, which are comprised of over 60 musicians, are aiming to boost spirits during the lockdown.

They have created a virtual concert series, by compiling their favourite compositions into a programme for the rest of the members to listen to twice a week.

For updates on the band, visit www.bonaccordband.org.uk