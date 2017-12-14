North-east band reunite for fundraising gig in memory of Brian

A band is taking to the stage for a charity gig this weekend in memory of one of its former members.

The members of Jolson, a North-east rock band formed in the 70s, will be reforming for a show to remember Brian Boddie, who died aged 57 in April last year after a battle with cancer.

His daughter Lynne Harper is organising the concert with the band in recognition of the support that her dad and family received.

Brian, of Oldmeldrum, who worked as a pipe-fitter at Aker Solutions, joined the group 10 years ago when they lost their previous guitarist Jim Walker – for whom they also staged a memorial concert.

Brian, also dad to Stephen, was also a doting grandfather-of-two and devoted Dons fan.

Lynne, 32, of Fyvie, said: “All proceeds are going towards Friends of Roxburghe House.

“First of all, I’d like to thank Roxburghe House for the excellent care of my dad.

“My mum Alison wanted to do something for them as she spent pretty much every day in there and the staff were so kind and helpful.

“A lot of people want to be at home for the end of their lives but sometimes that’s just not an option. We didn’t really feel like it was a hospital and the staff were really compassionate.

“It’s important to give some money back to them.”

She said: “My dad taught himself guitar while recovering from a serious accident at work when he was in his late teens, and ever since he’d played in bands all over the North-east, including a band called Streets Ahead in the 90s.

“He was a really quiet guy with a great sense of humour – he was a big Aberdeen football fan and used to go to all the matches with my brother.”

On the day, Jolson will be joined by Off The Cuff and Long Train. A raffle is being held, with the option to purchase squares, with prizes including a 12-month membership of Garioch Sports Centre, a signed AFC football and donations from Morris’s Hotel and The Redgarth in Oldmeldrum.

The gig will take place on Friday at The Drouthy Laird, in Inverurie, from 8pm. Tickets cost £10 and can be purchased from the venue, or from William Bruce shoe store, Inverurie.