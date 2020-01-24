North-east bakery up for sale as owners announce plans to retire

The owners of a north-east bakery have announced plans to retire – ending their family’s 90-year link to the business.

The Seafield Bakery in Banff is known locally for its Mr Blobby biscuits, pies and sweet treats.

But after years of early mornings, Duncan and Audrey Clark have decided to retire and have put the shop in Seafield Street up for sale.

Mr Clark, 63, said: “We would prefer if it sold as a bakery – everything is here already and it’s been a bakery for more than 100 years as it was that before my grandfather bought it.

“We’ve mixed feelings about giving it up, but we’ve done a good shift.”