North-east bakery to re-open two Aberdeen shops from tomorrow

An north-east bakery has announced plans to re-open two of their Aberdeen shops tomorrow.

J.G. Ross will open their stores in Torry and St Machar for takeaway only, with strict hygiene and social distancing measures in place.

They will be open Monday to Friday from 7am until 2.30pm.

The bakery previously opened six of their stores across the north-east at the start of June.

Sites in Kemnay, Inverurie, Portsoy, Alford, Insch and Rousay Drive in Aberdeen are already opened.

A statement from the bakery said that they were working on a plan to re-open more shops very soon.