An inspiring north-east baker has raised over £800 after launching a fundraising initiative for an injured horse.

Charlene Meier, founder of Ohhh Crumbs, took to social media to appeal for donations after a horse at her daughter’s riding school Phoebe’s Ponies suffered an injury to his eye.

There was a possibility that the horse, named Pinocchio, would lose his eye completely.

Charlene decided to help out with the costs of the procedure and ongoing vet bills as the riding school has been closed for over a year due to the pandemic, so launched a cupcake fundraiser alongside her daughter Yana.

The cupcake boxes are available for collection until April 23 and cost £20 per box. They contain six buttercream cupcakes.

Pinocchio has returned to the riding school since the incident occurred and is now receiving treatment.

© Supplied by Charlene Meier

In a statement on social media, Charlene wrote: “Pinocchio’s coming home today. I’m not entirely sure about the status of his eye yet – he’ll be on medication for the next few weeks, but I know he’ll be happy to be home.

“We’re still selling Pinocchio Boxes until Friday next week (April 23), so please get in touch to place your orders so that we can help cover a decent chunk of Pinocchio’s ongoing vet bill.

“All profit from the Pinocchio Cupcakes sales will go to Phoebe’s ponies.

“If you want to contribute but don’t want cakes or are unable to collect, then you can still donate – just give me a shout.”

“And if there are any local companies who would like to contribute in any way, please let me know.”

Ohhh Crumbs is based in Alford in Aberdeenshire.

To make a donation or place a cupcake order for collection, message Charlene via the Ohhh Crumbs Facebook page. Alternatively, call 07701 071235 or email

ohhhcrumbs@yahoo.com