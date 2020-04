A north-east baker has been delivering some of their goods to staff working at a local hospital.

Inverurie-based JG Ross dropped off some honey and spelt bread to teams at Inverurie Medical Practice and Hospital this morning.

They also delivered their artisan bread to Garioch Community Kitchen to distribute in their food parcels.

A spokesman for JG Ross said: “Thank you to our suppliers Ireks and Bako for providing ingredients to help support this donation.”