North-east baby gets a buzz from Bee Movie – with 357 views on Netflix

A North-east mum has said her little boy’s fascination with an animated film about bees has earned them a place among Netflix’s most prolific “rewatchers”.

The internet film streaming service revealed that one of its UK subscribers had watched Bee Movie an incredible 357 times.

The company did not reveal the identity of the user but Gemma Chalmers, from Peterhead, has come forward as the DreamWorks animation film fan.

Gemma said: “I couldn’t believe it when I saw the story.

“My friends were tagging me in posts saying, ‘This has to be you’.”

The sting in the tale is that it is not the 29-year-old cleaner who is hooked on the cartoon, but her young son, Jaxson.

The 10-month-old was introduced to it by his gran who put it on to stop him crying and now he is hooked. Gemma said: “Ever since, we’ve watched it multiple times a day to keep him happy.

“He watches the film from the moment he wakes up until he goes to sleep at night.

“He doesn’t even pay attention to it and plays with his toys but still, it always has to be on.”