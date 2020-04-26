North-east author known as the forgotten father of fantasy to be remembered at last

He’s been described as the “forgotten father of fantasy fiction” but now a north-east author has been included in a literary project.

George MacDonald was born in Huntly in 1824 and raised by his grandmother after his mother died when he was eight years old.

Although he did not revisit Huntly very often as an adult, he did return several times accompanied by his wife and 11 children.

MacDonald is regarded as one of the most influential authors from the region and has also been said to have influenced others such as well-known fantasty writers C S Lewis and J R R Tolkien.

To showcase his forgotten talent, Live Life Aberdeenshire has partnered with BBC Arts on its Novels That Shaped Our World project.

A canvas file has been created, which outlines MacDonald’s life and his fantasy work, although he also wrote sermons, poetry and novels, often with religious undertones.

The Victorian author’s books drew on fairytales to explore themes of good and evil and life and death.

In his daily life, he was a controversial minister, whose views made him unpopular with parishioners, but won him many followers.

He also staged plays with his family and was drawn to stories he had loved as a child.

One of the family’s favourites was Pilgrim’s Progress, the story of a journey to redemption which featured giants, castles and magical lands.

Despite the fact that MacDonald is no longer well known, he has inspired many well-loved authors.

One of the famous audience members was Charles Dodgson, better known as Lewis Carroll, who often attended performances.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

A family friend, MacDonald’s children were among the first to hear Alice in Wonderland, with many themes traced back to MacDonald’s work, including the White Rabbit’s descent down the rabbit hole.

Another fan was Lady Byron, wife of celebrated poet Lord Byron, and Chronicles of Narnia author C S Lewis, who has been quoted as saying he has never written a book in which he did not quote from MacDonald.

The writer’s best-known book, The Princess and the Goblin, also had a fan in J R R Tolkien, of Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit fame, with academics drawing comparisons between the two authors’ tales.

Mark Twain’s novel Huckleberry Finn is also thought to have been based on MacDonald’s book Sir Gibbie.

A Live Life Aberdeenshire spokesman said: “Live Life Aberdeenshire’s libraries and museums teams collaborated on the project, with museums holding a large collection of family papers and artefacts which forms the backdrop to the research undertaken.

“The museums service also has a collection of original manuscripts and artefacts, including costumes from the family’s production of Pilgrim’s Progress, family photographs and drawings.”

When it is possible, the service plans to promote George MacDonald in its libraries and also create an exhibition space within Huntly Library to celebrate his local links.

More information on George MacDonald and the other authors can be found online at canvas-story.bbcrewind.co.uk/georgemacdonald/