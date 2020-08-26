North-east athlete to attempt treadmill world record challenge for charity

A north-east ultra runner is hoping to set a new world record while raising funds for two charities.

Kyle Greig, from Alford, will attempt to break the existing Guinness World Record for the most miles run on a treadmill within 24 hours when he takes on the challenge on Friday.

The current record was set by Bjørn Tore Kronen Taranger in Bergen, Norway, in October 2018, and sits at 164.36 miles.

Kyle, 34, a manager at Aberdeen Sports Village, hopes to raise £5,000 from the event, which will be split between Children’s Hospices Across Scotland (CHAS) and the Gathimba Edwards Foundation.

He has reached half his target so far.

No stranger to challenges, he has taken part in countless long-distance races, and came third place at the British 100km championships.

He said: “I have never found running a marathon to be daunting but running for 24 hours, in one place, without tactics, without changes in pace, without refreshing changes in undulations, and with a huge amount of pressure to break a world record, terrifies me!

“This really will be the challenge of my life so far but, as the old adage says, if your dreams don’t scare you then they’re not big enough!

“Since having my son, Logan, just over a year ago and appreciating the joy he brings, I want to support children and their families that haven’t been as fortunate.

“Both charities I’ve chosen help vulnerable children live happier lives – CHAS through its work at the two children’s hospices and its CHAS at Home service and the Gathimba Edwards Foundation by helping to improve the lives of children and families in Kenya.”

CHAS community fundraiser Emma Moore said: “Kyle’s world record sporting challenge comes at a fitting time as this week we are also hosting our Big Sporty Quiz fundraiser. We are so grateful that he is donating half of his funds to CHAS and we wish him the best of luck for Friday.

“Now, more than ever, we rely on our fundraisers completing challenges such as this to help us continue our work keeping the joy alive for the vulnerable children we support cross Scotland and their families.”

The event will be live-steamed on Kyle’s podcast Tartan Running Shorts at tartanrunningshorts.com

To donate to his fundraiser, visit https://bit.ly/3gnVaaT