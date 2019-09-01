North-east arts venue announces new concerts

A north-east arts venue has announced details of three performances next month.

St Margaret’s in Braemar is to stage the trio of concerts in the wake of the community’s annual gathering.

The programme will begin with The Road Home on Sunday at 3pm, featuring the Minneapolis PopUp Choir who are touring the region.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

That will be followed by Jazz In The Village on Friday September 6 at 1pm and a performance by the Caritas Choir on Sunday September 8 at 4pm.

Tickets are available from ticketsource.co.uk

They are also available by calling 07553 088605 or by emailing lyndsey@stmargaretsbraemar.org.uk