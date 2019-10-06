North-east arts centre unveils new mascot

A north-east arts centre has unveiled its new mascot – the Barn Bear.

The Barn in Banchory has launched the toy, dressed in Aberdeenshire Tartan and designed for its new retail space Fold.

It was designed by international textile designer Donna Wilson, who was commissioned to make the Aberdeenshire Tartan as part of the local authority’s 2013 initiative Be Part of the Picture.

Donna Wilson said: “I was really honoured to be asked to design a mascot for the Barn, to be sold in their new retail space, FOLD.

2Barn Bear’s neckerchief is patterned with a tartan that I was commissioned to design for Aberdeenshire Council’s ‘Be Part of the Picture’ initiative back in 2013.

“This placemaking project aimed to change the way the county was seen by communities, visitors, and businesses alike, so it seems very fitting that it’s now part of the uniform of the mascot for the Barn, who are doing such a great job of supporting and promoting the arts within Banchory and Aberdeenshire.”

Councillor Peter Argyle, chairman of Aberdeenshire Council’s infrastructure services committee, said: “We are delighted to see the creation of the Barn Bear proudly wearing the region’s tartan. We are sure this will prove very popular with visitors.”

