North-east arts centre thanks backers ahead of planned reopening

An arts centre has thanked those who have helped it to weather the storm of the Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown, ahead of its reopening next month.

The Barn in Banchory has seen all its income generating activity cease in the past few months, but says it has been “humbled” by the number of people who did not take a refund for cancelled events and instead decided to donate their money.

The centre has also received grants from The William Syson Foundation, the Vattenfall Unlock Our Future Fund and the Scottish Government’s Performing Arts Venues Relief Fund.

However, the Barn’s general manager Victoria Lyft added: “Despite all of this, our earning potential over this period has been and continues to be considerably impacted by the closure and the organisation still faces significant financial pressures.”

The gallery at the arts centre will reopen its doors on Friday September 18, to host an exhibition from Aberdeenshire-based paper artist Stevi Benson called Fragile Nature.

Marketing manager Dawn Hawkins said: “We hope this is the first of many ways to once again engage with our audience, artists and the community.

“We do not hold all the answers as to how the future will look for the Barn but your support for the Barn has never been more important. To ensure our survival beyond March 2021 please consider donating today.”