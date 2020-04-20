North-east artists wanted to help group expand events and exhibitions

An artists organisation is calling on north-east creatives to help expand its activities.

The Society of Scottish Artists is currently increasing its outreach across Scotland, by planning and hosting events and exhibitions.

The group now wants assistance from new or existing members based in or around Aberdeen, as its volunteer-run council are not always able to attend these openings.

Artists who are already active and involved in their local art communities are particularly encouraged to join the SSA. In return, the society will offer free membership to these “satellite associates.”

The SSA, which is led by a team of volunteers, was founded in 1891 and currently has more than 1200 members based all over the world.

The organisation runs a strong and varied programme of exhibitions, events and international residencies, and usually holds its annual exhibition at the Royal Scottish Academy in Edinburgh.

Recent members’ exhibitions have also been held at Gracefield Arts Centre in Dumfries, An Lanntair in Stornoway, and the Meffan Gallery in Forfar.

Further exhibitions are planned for later this year and in 2021.

For more information, visit www.s-s-a.org.

Applicants should send notes of interest to admin@s-s-a.org including a bit about yourself, your location and why you are interested in being involved, before Thursday, April 30.