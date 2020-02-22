North-east artists wanted for hospital project

A call has been made for north-east artists to take part in an initiative that will raise funds for a hospital project.

The Friends of Grampian Hospitals Art Trust are on the lookout for people to produce postcard-sized pieces of art which can be exhibited and put on sale during May.

Each piece will be sold for £30, with the details of each artist not revealed until after the piece has been sold.

It is hoped around 100 artworks will be produced.

All money raised will go towards the Grampian Hospitals Art Trust, which delivers art programmes across hospitals in the north-east, including projects to make areas more welcoming with exhibitions, and the popular scheme Artroom which hosts workshops in wards.

For more information, or to participate, contact postcardsfromhome@btinternet.com