North-east artists to showcase work at annual show

Artists from the north-east are set to showcase their latest work at an annual exhibition.

The Garioch Art Group (GAG) will host its 40th exhibition for a week starting on August 10.

It takes place at St Mary’s Church on St Mary’s Place, Inverurie.

The free event runs from 10am to 4.30pm until August 17.

This year the group held two art workshops as part of the NHS Aberdeenshire Wellbeing Week.

The group received funding from the Aberdeenshire Central, Alcohol and Drugs Community Forum for the events.