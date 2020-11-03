North-east artists to host series of pop-up markets in run-up to Christmas

A group of north-east artists and makers are set to run a series of pop-up markets in the run-up to Christmas.

The group are hosting the markets this month, which will run over three weekends.

In-person events at this time of year are a huge part of the livelihoods of artists and makers, and with many of these being cancelled or moving online, Deemouth Artist Studios as a collective have decided to organise the events.

They support a diverse range of talented artists and makers who produce and sell unique wares including jewellery, fashion and textiles, illustration and print ceramics, and more.

A vast range of creatives will be attending the markets, such as Laura Sherriffs of Fernweh, Elaine Grant of Miss E Creative, Emma Wilson of Emma Louise Wilson, Fiona Hall of Camban Studio, Megan Falconer, Aubin Stewart of Aubin Jewellery by Aubin Stewart.

Adrian Benzie-Reid of Orange-Ade, Amy Benzie-Reid of Amy Benzie Ceramics, Kevin Andrew Morris of Kevin Andrew Morris Ceramics and Mags Gray of Mags Gray Ceramics will also be there.

The final weekend will also see Greyhope Bay join visitors for a raffle with prizes contributed by the makers.

Greyhope Bay is a community-led charitable organisation that exists to connect and engage communities with our marine world.

There are plans for a marine experience centre and community space that will enhance accessibility to Torry Battery, and give a spectacular view of our visiting bottlenose dolphins.

The studio will be running the event with strict social distancing and hygiene measures, and all Covid-19 measurements put in place to ensure a safe event for guests and each maker.

The pop-ups will be open from 11am to 4pm on: Saturday November 14 and Sunday November 15; Saturday November 21 and Sunday November 22; and Saturday November 28 and Sunday November 29

Deemouth Artist Studios is situated on South Esplanade East in Torry.