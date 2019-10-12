North-east artists to have works showcased in major exhibition

Two north-east art graduates have won the chance to showcase their work at a major exhibition.

Meg Miller from Gray’s School of Art and Kim Welch from Moray School of Art UHI were awarded the opportunity by Grampian Hospitals Art Trust (GHAT).

The charity commissions new artwork and hangs work from its collection of 4,000 pieces in hospitals across the region.

It also works closely with patients and participants through its Artroom programme which supports wellbeing through personal creativity.

Meg and Kim’s work will be shown at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, the Suttie Arts Space and the Small Gallery.

The rooms support the work of new or emerging artists but always retain a high standard in the quality of the art shown.

The Suttie Arts Space is the first purpose-built gallery in an acute hospital in the UK.