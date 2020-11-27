North-east artists to benefit from Aberdeen Art Gallery’s national award

North-east artists are to benefit from Aberdeen Art Gallery’s success as Art Fund Museum of the Year 2020.

The gallery’s share of the £200,000 prize, which this year is split equally between five winners in response to the Covid-19 pandemic, will be used to support a series of small-scale commissions.

Earlier this year, Aberdeen Art Gallery was announced as a winner of Art Fund Museum of the Year 2020, the most prestigious museum prize in the world.

In a unique edition of the prize and in recognition of the unprecedented challenges that all museums face this year, five winning museums were named. They will equally share the £200,000 award.

Now Artists, makers, musicians, dancers, designers, writers and performers living in AB postcode areas will be invited to submit proposals for a series of small-scale commissions.

The artists are being asked to respond to the city’s collection of art and history through the creation of new work which explores the themes of identity, intersectionality and representation.

An artist facilitator will be appointed as part of the commissioning process.

They will use their networks and excellent understanding of the creative sector in Aberdeen to guide both the Art Gallery and awardees through the process, supporting conversations between staff, volunteers, audiences and the creative community.

Commissioned artists will have access to the Aberdeen Archives, Gallery and Museums’ collections and specialist curatorial expertise, and they will have the opportunity to share their work through the public programme of talks, events, performances, workshops and displays.

The micro-commissions will be offered in two rounds, each with two commissions of £3,000 and four commissions of £850.

The commission will become part of the city collections and organisers are keen to discuss how this might work with non-traditional art forms.

Councillor Marie Boulton, Aberdeen City Council’s culture spokeswoman said: “Along with tourism, the cultural and creative sectors are among the most affected by the Covid-19 crisis.

“Aberdeen Art Gallery has been recognised as Art Fund Museum of the Year 2020 for its stand-out achievements of 2019. We want to share our success for the benefit of local artists.

“With this series of micro-commissions, we are providing opportunities for the local creative sector, increasing the diversity of artists represented in the collection, re-interpreting existing collections through new comparative works, and allowing our staff to learn more about the local creative communities.

“Importantly, the new commissions enhance our audience experience through new works that better reflect their own lives and circumstances.”

To find out more about the artist facilitator role and how to apply go to https://www.aberdeencity.gov.uk/aagm/opportunities

The deadline for submissions is midnight on Sunday, December 6 2020.

Micro-commission opportunities will go live on Thursday, December 3 and the deadline for submissions will be midnight on January 3 2021.

The second open call will be from April 2021 and the deadline for submissions will be midnight on May 9 2021.