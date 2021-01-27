North-east artists commissioned to create new works for Aberdeen Art Gallery

Six north-east artists have been awarded commissions to create new works for Aberdeen Art Gallery’s collection.

The commissions celebrate the gallery’s success as a joint winner of Art Fund Museum of the Year 2020, for which it received a share of a £200,000 prize split equally between five UK winners.

The Art Gallery’s share is being used to support a series of small-scale micro-commissions, open to creative practitioners living in AB postcode areas.

There were more than 40 submissions for the first of two rounds of awards.

Two projects will each receive £3,000 and four projects will each receive £850.

Councillor Marie Boulton, Aberdeen City Council’s culture spokesperson, said: “I am delighted that Aberdeen Art Gallery’s Art Fund Museum of the Year prize money is being used to support our creative sector.

“The selection panel was impressed with the quality and breadth of the proposed projects. The commissioned artists were selected for their unique response to Aberdeen’s outstanding collection of art and history.

“They will use their awards to explore themes of identity and representation, with access to the superb collections and specialist curatorial expertise.

“Public engagement is an important element of these commissions and we hope that Covid-19 restrictions permitting, there will be opportunities to share their work through a programme of talks, events, performances, workshops and displays.”

The selected creative practitioners are Lise Bos, Helen Partridge Love, Noon Abdelrazig, Anne Marquiss, Jo Gilbert, Ursula Mathers and Nicola Seal.

Noon Abdelrazig is a Sudanese Aberdonian spoken word artist and medic, and Helen Partridge Love is a ceramics and glass artist also from Aberdeen. They plan to collaborate to draw attention through poetry and art to the slavery connections in the history of Aberdeen.

Helen said: “I applied for the micro-commission because the criteria fitted perfectly to the idea, not the other way around. I am often deterred from applying for funding because briefs can seem like shackles to creativity but this one just floated into place.”

Anne Marquiss is a practising jeweller based in Aberdeen.

She said: “This special commission gives me a different opportunity to make a piece that will be shown rather than worn.

“It will be an honour to respond to individual women artists in the gallery collection, conveying my interpretation of their thinking.

“I hope my piece will offer a signpost for tomorrow’s women, creating timely symbols of where we’ve come from and where we can definitely go.”

Funding will be available for a further six commissions in round two, which is due to open in April 2021.

For more information including a recording of the round one Q&A session, go to www.aberdeencity.gov.uk/AAGM/about-us/opportunities