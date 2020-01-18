North-east artist to auction works to raise cash for Australia wildfire battle

A north-east artist plans to hold an auction to raise money for Australia’s bushfire crisis.

Jodie Bews, from Alford, felt compelled to take action after reading online about the deadly blazes which have ripped through more than six million hectares of land in the two most populous states of New South Wales and Victoria.

An estimated 28 people are believed to have died in the fires, along with more than a billion animals.

Now Jodie, whose husband works as a firefighter, will hold an art auction on Facebook to raise funds, with all proceeds going towards New South Wales Fire and Rescue.

She said: “Australia is in a state of absolute devastation right now.

“People have died, many have lost their homes and their livelihoods and it is estimated more than one billion poor animals have perished in these atrocious fires.

“Watching all this on the news has made me think about how precious life is and I feel utterly helpless seeing it all happening from the other side of the world.

“I would pack up and go over there if I could.”

Gift shop owner Jodie added: “Many people helping with these fires are working for free and, as my husband is a firefighter, I wanted to do a little something to help give back to them and the people who have lost everything.

“Every little helps, so I’m urging people to get involved.”

Ten artists have donated a piece of Australian-themed work for the fundraiser, which will go live on Facebook for one week from 8pm on February 1 until 8pm on February 8.

Jodie said: “Each artwork will start with an opening bid chosen by each artist. You will then comment what you would like to spend as a bid.

“People may outbid you which will start a bidding war and you can just bid back until you either win or reach your spending limit.

“If you would like to bid but want to remain anonymous, you can message me directly on Facebook page.”

For more information, or to donate artwork, visit facebook. com/events/482729785768821