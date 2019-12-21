North-east art student awards at design festival

North-east students have been recognised at a graphic design festival.

Gray’s School of Art undergraduates had the chance to work with 11 industry mentors and students from other institutions from across Scotland, ahead of the annual Graphic Design Festival Scotland (GDFS).

The top two performing students from each mentor group were awarded a placement with a leading creative design agency.

In total, nine of the available 22 placement awards went to Gray’s Communication Design students.

Student Natalia Zajdel, who picked up the Overall Design Award, said: “My overall experience of GDFS was amazing. I loved the sense of working in a team with mentors, bouncing ideas off each other and working to a deadline together.

“I have won an internship with a design studio called O Street, which I am very grateful for. It was a pleasure being mentored by them.”

GDFS brings together a range of leading design agencies and creative industry speakers.

Activities are centred on creativity, innovation and challenging ways of thinking through a programme of workshops, talks, discussions, competitions and exhibitions that also include music and public artwork.