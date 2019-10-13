North-east art group to showcase creations

A north-east art group is holding an exhibition later this month.

The Ellon and District Art Group will be showcasing its members’ work at a special display to be held in the town.

The event takes place in the upstairs room at the Kirk Centre on Station Road and will feature oil, pastel, gouache and watercolour paintings, in addition to slate tile painting, cards and woodcraft.

All of the creations on display will be available to purchase.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

The exhibition is being held on Friday October 18 between 8am and 8pm and Saturday October 19 between 8am and 4pm. Entry is free.

For more information about the event, contact Ellon and District Art Group’s secretary Elaine Sheriffs on 07812 942 612 or edagsecretary@gmail.com

More information about art group membership can be found on their website at ellonart.co.uk