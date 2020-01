A new art exhibition will go on show at the Barn in Banchory next week.

Called Tendency Towards: Haunted by the Ghost of a Flower, it looks at how people might return to a collective way of living. It will use allotments around the Barn as a performance venue to ask how everything joins together.

It will be open Tuesday to Saturdays from noon until 4pm from January 28 until April 4 and is free to enter.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter