North-east art exhibition prize winners revealed

The winners of an online art exhibition have been announced.

The Evening Express previously reported how the Aberdeen Artists Society had welcomed more than 600 submissions after being forced to rethink its plans for his annual event due to Covid-19.

Originally, the society had planned to return to the city’s art gallery for the first time since 2014, but due to the ongoing pandemic, the exhibition had to be held online.

Now, the prize winners of the ‘Coming Home’ exhibition can be revealed.

John Inglis, who studied at Gray’s School of Art, won the AAS prize for his watercolour ‘Noust: Safely Home’.

He said: “My piece is based on studies that I had done in Orkney, which is a wonderful place. I find it very inspiring.

“The majority of my recent work has been in watercolour and collage. Two main themes occupy me currently, namely Orkney and North Wales. Both exhibit the effects of human activity and the impact that has on the land.

“It was fantastic to win the prize and I’m very pleased they picked out my work.”

Lisa Gribbon, from Inverurie, won the Dr Donnie Ross Prize for Excellence and Creativity in Watercolour.

She explained the inspiration behind her work ‘Nara Night’.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Lisa said: “Three years ago I was out in the Far East. I went to Japan and we were staying in Nara and there were lots of paper lanterns, it was so different from here.

“I’m always looking for strong images and shapes. I liked the simplicity of Japanese art and I took inspiration from it.

“When something like a global pandemic comes along you have to adapt and go with the flow and it’s been great that the artists are still able to get their work out there. The standard of work has been brilliant.”

Steven Higginson, from Dundee, won the MSD Design Ltd Prize for Drawing and Painting for his self portrait, ‘Arrival’.

He said: “This piece marks the arrival of clarity of thought after a period of feeling lost artistically.

“I decided to return to portraiture after exploring other genres. After doing a series of studies and paintings, I finally clicked with this piece.

“These digital exhibitions seem to draw more attention because people are at home.

“I was really chuffed to see that my self-portrait had won. It’s great to get the recognition, especially when there is a great variety of work to choose from.”

Bruce Swanson, president of Aberdeen Artists Society, said he was “very pleased” with the exhibition.

He said: “We’ve had some amazing feedback on the range and quality of the work.

“I think we had something like 2,700 page views in the first week, which we’re really chuffed about.

“The online format has given our artists a global audience. It’s gone from something that would’ve been shown in Aberdeen to a north-east audience, to an exhibition shown to a global audience and we don’t want to lose that.

“We’ve got some amazing artwork from all corners of the world and it’s really made a difference and given the event that edge.”