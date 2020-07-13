North-east art exhibition moves online due to Covid-19 pandemic

A north-east art exhibition is taking place online due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Art in the Waiting Room, a fundraising project of Camphill Wellbeing Trust – based in Bieldside, Aberdeen – is now live for creatives to view online.

The exhibition aims to promote the work of local artists – including Trina Stark – and is typically showcased within the light, open waiting room of Camphill Medical Practice as an enticing gallery space.

However this year, the artwork is only available to see virtually because of lockdown restrictions and social distancing measures.

It will run for a total of six weeks, allowing people to purchase their favourite pieces. 25% of any sales going directly to support Camphill Wellbeing Trust and its projects.

For more information, visit Art in the Waiting Room on Facebook or camphillwellbeing.org.uk