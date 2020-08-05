North-east art exhibition goes virtual for the first time

A north-east art exhibition has gone live in a digital format for the first time.

Stonehaven Art Club held its first display at the Town Hall in 1975 and has hosted the event every year since its inception.

The club’s plans were thrown into jeopardy this year, however, due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

But thanks to the hard work of the club’s committee, the show will go on – but this time in a digital format.

Committee member Isabel Pye said: “Our annual exhibition usually has a very high footfall because it takes place during the summer, but this year we realised we would have to cancel it.

“The committee has been having virtual meetings over the past month trying to frantically put the show together on a website, rather than not have one at all.

“One of the committee members’ partner works in web design and we’ve managed to work to get it up and running which is great.”

The exhibition showcases work from members of the club, which has around 60 participants.

The physical showcase is usually free to enter and has attracted more 1,000 visitors in recent years.

Isabel added: “This year is the first time we’ve gone virtual and not only can you see the exhibition, you can find out about the history and the artists which is great.

“The club is mostly comprised of keen amateurs but we also have some painters who are trained.”

The club meets monthly between April and November, with a break in July and August to prepare and stage the annual exhibition.

In addition, Stonehaven Art Club hosts open meetings where visiting artists and craftsmen demonstrate and talk about their work.

The committee holds member workshops where the participants are guided, by an invited guest tutor, to produce their own masterpieces.

Isabel added: “We offer monthly talks by different artists, whether they are centred around painting, pottery, or book-binding.

“Some of the artists who give talks come from Edinburgh or Glasgow or Skye. We invite people who are quite well-known.

“There are a wealth of artists and makers in the north-east too which is great.”

The club aims further the development of art and showcase the wide variety of artistic talent in the area.

To find out more about joining Stonehaven Art Club, or to view the online exhibition, visit www.stonehavenartclub.org.uk