North-east Architectural and Landscape Design Award finalists announced

The finalists of the Aberdeenshire Architectural and Landscape Design Awards can now be revealed.

The biannual scheme aims to celebrate innovative and sustainable design principles, the creation of new communities, the sensitive adaptation of existing buildings and the imaginative use of materials in both residential and commercial developments.

This year 27 finalists, across six categories, will go through to the final round as well as three student finalists.

The broad variety of submissions ranged from a hotel, to a pictish stone shelter to a community garden.

Some of the finalists include Redwood Glen Strachan, Old Forge Tomindhu, Dalrack Cottage Ballater, Linkwood Pitmedden, Silver Birches Alford and Fife Arms Braemar.

This year’s judging panel comprised a variety of industry experts from across Scotland with a new addition for 2020 of a final year architecture student from the Scott Sutherland School of Architecture.

Each judge has a specialism which correlates to the categories, allowing for a knowledgeable voice to steer the group and raise questions to aid the other judges thoughts.

A virtual celebration of the category winners will be held in the New Year.

Further information on the finalists can be found at https://www.aberdeenshire.gov.uk/planning/built-heritage/aberdeenshire-design-awards/