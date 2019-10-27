North-east aquarium to take closer look at sea myths

A north-east tourist attraction has organised an event to discuss the myths of the sea.

Staff at Macduff Marine Aquarium will answer age-old questions such as whether mermaids are real and if krakens really lurked in the oceans waiting to attack ships.

The event is set to shed some light on the murky tales of old sea creatures.

It will take place on Saturday November 16 from 4.30- 6.30pm.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

The evening will feature an interactive show, myth and monster printing, a sea myth trail and the opportunity to explore the new touch pools.

Tickets can be bought by calling 01261 833 369 or by emailing macduff.aquarium@aberdeenshire.gov.uk