North-east aquarium to open doors again

A popular north-east aquarium is to reopen its doors to the public next week.

Macduff Marine Aquarium has been shut during lockdown, but has now announced it will open again on Tuesday.

Visitor numbers in the building will be limited, and people will need to book ahead via an online booking system so that there is no queues at the entrance.

A one-way system will also be in place, and there will be social distancing measures in place, with rigorous cleaning and other hygiene measures.

Aquarium manager Claire Matthews said: “After all this time we cannot wait to open our doors again. Our team has been very active online, bringing the aquarium into people’s homes with live online events such as the dive show and fish feeding, but even the fish have been missing our visitors – they come and see anyone who approaches near their tanks.

“We did encourage folk to send in selfies and we put these up on the tank windows to make the fish feel loved, but it just wasn’t the same, so we are delighted to be able to reopen.”

Feed shows and talks will be suspended, however there is a new audio tour that can be streamed or downloaded in advance.

It will be open daily from 10am until 5pm Monday to Friday and 11am to 5pm on Saturday and Sunday with last admissions at 4pm.