North-east aquarium to hold virtual ‘Diving Santa’ event

Christmas will come early at a north-east aquarium when a special visitor arrives to give fish some festive treats.

Members of the public will be able to watch Macduff Marine Aquarium’s Virtual Diving Santa event via Facebook Live on December 23 at 4pm.

Aquarium staff made the decision to go digital this year due to social distancing restrictions.

Aquarium learning officer, Marie Dare, said: “Having the event virtually means everyone can stay safe at home and watch Santa as he dusts off his dive kit to get into the main tank for his annual visit to feed the fish their Christmas dinners.

“While we will miss seeing the faces of visitors as they watch Scuba Santa, this way we hope many more people will be able to enjoy the event virtually.”

Aquarium manager, Claire Matthews, added: “We are delighted that we have been able to remain open following lockdown earlier this year and are working hard to follow government guidelines to keep everyone safe.

“We know that a visit to the aquarium feels a bit different for the moment – our feed shows and talks remain suspended – but we hope that it is a fun way to discover something new.

“As always our enthusiastic team are on hand to answer questions – from a safe distance, of course.”

Virtual Diving Santa is part of a package of festive events available online through Live Life Aberdeenshire’s new webpage Live Life @ Home.

To tune in to the event on December 23 at 4pm, go to www.facebook.com/events/1061796057578161