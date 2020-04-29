North-east aquarium to feed sharks live on Facebook

A north-east aquarium will be holding a virtual diving experience.

Macduff Marine Aquarium is set to host a live dive show which viewers can watch from the comfort of their own homes.

Divers at the popular aquarium will be feeding the resident fish, including sharks and rays.

The live feeds are demonstrated through a livestream on Facebook.

They take place in the main tank, which is one of the most eye-catching displays on site.

Posted by Macduff Marine Aquarium on Thursday, 23 April 2020

Staff at the aquarium have previously held live feeding sessions, but this is expected to be their most popular showing yet.

Aquarium manager Claire Matthews said: “We will try to bring something live every week.

“It might be on different days depending on who gets fed, as they have their rotas and schedules for their feeding time.”

The event will be held at 2-2.30pm tomorrow.

To view the session visit bit.ly/35aEPT2