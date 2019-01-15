North-east aquarium joins global effort to combat plastic pollution

A north-east aquarium is joining others from around the world to tackle plastic pollution.

The European Commission has established a coalition of aquariums to help raise awareness of the global plastic crisis, with the aim of having at least 200 aquariums from around the world by 2019.

Macduff Marine Aquarium has added its name to the list of supporters already part of the global initiative.

Aquarium learning officer Marie Dare said: “We will be encouraging our visitors to consider their use of plastic and to understand the impact we all have on our marine environment – and that together we can be part of the solution.”

The aquarium will join forces with energy firm TAQA to introduce new awareness-raising workshops as part of its education programming early in 2019.

The attraction will also be sourcing recycled plastic and goods with less packaging.