North-east apprentices will receive new opportunities in a government scheme, following successful sign-up from employers.

Applications to the ‘Apprentice Employer Grant’ ended on March 25 and was embraced by more than 50 businesses.

The Scottish government’s scheme provided employers a £5000 training fund for each new modern apprentice recruit.

A similar grant, Adopt an Apprentice, gives employers a £5000 incentive to recruit an apprentice who has been made redundant.

Applications are open to employers of all sectors and will run until June 24.

North East Scotland College (NESCol) is one of the largest training providers for the modern apprentice scheme.

Duncan Abernethy, NESCol’s Director of Business Development said: “The uptake of grants has been incredibly strong and reflects the commitment from employers to provide opportunities for Modern Apprentices to complete their training journey in a wide range of industries.

“The impact of Coronavirus on the employment landscape should not be understated and it is essential that all those affected are fully supported in these challenging times.

“There are a number of ways that is happening, and the Apprenticeship Employment Grant is an excellent example of that proactive approach in action.

“NESCol is working closely with partners regionally and nationally to ensure current circumstances do not block the flow of new talent into the workforce and the positive outcome for this cohort of apprentices is a very encouraging sign, providing long term employment and supporting economic recovery.”

The enhanced funding for modern apprentices is one of several incentives for employers in Scotland and forms part of Young Person’s Guarantee and No One Left Behind approach.

For more information about opportunities and services available to businesses, visit https://www.nescol.ac.uk/college-services/business-hub/