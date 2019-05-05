North-east antique shop to benefit from £500,000 restoration scheme

A north-east antique shop has benefited from a £500,000 restoration scheme.

Ivy’s Emporium, which is owned by Aberdeenshire Woman Rachel Kennedy, can be found on Bridge Street in Banff has recently benefited from the Banff Conservation Area Regeneration Scheme (CARS).

Banff CARS has seen £500,000 of grants from Historic Environment Scotland supporting the restoration and refurbishment of traditional buildings in the town centre.

The total investment in the building is more than £1 million, with additional funding coming from Aberdeenshire Council, Scottish Government and private owners.

It has resulted in the restoration of several properties in Bridge Street, Carmelite Street and Low Street.

Rachel said town centres cannot rely on goodwill and nostalgia alone to survive so businesses need to show how they are adapting to change.

She added: “We want people to take pleasure from their town centres again and CARS has been part of that by improving the look of buildings.

“We want to see Banff bouncing back and there is a feeling that things are changing.

“I feel the town is on the up, but it’s important to remember everyone has a part to play in the future of our town centres.”