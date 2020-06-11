North-east animal welfare charity issues urgent appeal for blankets

An animal welfare charity is calling on blanket donations for animals in its north-east centre.

The Scottish SPCA has been unable to accept used or hand knitted soft furnishings due to contamination risks linked to coronavirus.

The charity’s centre in Aberdeenshire has already cared for more than 500 animals this year.

Centre manager Louise Griese said: “We’re struggling to keep up with the demand for blankets at the moment.

“Normally, we have lots of donations of second hand blankets, towels and sheets coming in, but because our centre is closed to the public due to the coronavirus crisis we’ve been unable to accept these like we normally would.

“Instead, members of the public can donate through our Amazon wishlist or by direct delivery from any other retailer.

“We would ask that only brand new items are donated due to potential risk of contamination from used items.

“We ask that people do not donate duvets or pillows as we find our animals can easily tear these apart.

“We’re also in need of towels as we use around 20 of these per day.

“We hope kind-hearted locals will get behind our appeal as it would make lots of animals very happy.”

Donations can be sent via its Amazon Wishlist at: https://amzn.to/2XVL9Mt or other any other retailer who offers a direct delivery service.