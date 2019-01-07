North-east animal sanctuary urges people to visit revamped coffee shop

A north-east animal centre is urging members of the public to come and see its new renovations.

Willows Animal Sanctuary in New Pitsligo, near Fraserburgh, relaunched in November after it was closed for a month to make repairs to the site’s coffee shop.

The sanctuary received a £15,000 donation from Apache North Sea to make the improvements.

The new coffee shop will offer training opportunities to vulnerable people, as well as serving hot food and homemade cakes.

Willows has seen an increase in visitor numbers since the renovations were carried out.

Willows’ yard manager Vikky McDonald said: “Our revamped coffee shop is going really well so far.

“It would be great to see as many people as possible visit us for lunch or coffee to help us really get it off the ground and bring in as many funds as possible.

“We are incredibly grateful to Apache for giving us the grant so we could make the vital repairs and provide a much-needed overhaul.”

Willows, which is the largest equine, farm and domestic sanctuary in Scotland, also revamped its gift shop in time for Christmas and was hoping it would encourage visitors to do their shopping at the sanctuary.

It is hoping to spread the word about its new cafe in a bid to get more people through its doors raising money for them.

The cafe is open from 11.30am until 3.30pm Thursday to Sunday.

The centre also held special Christmas events to meet the animals and offers animal-assisted therapy to vulnerable people.

A special launch event took place in November for the new renovations.

However, Willows was landed with a big hay bill following the dry summer.

Due to the weather, the price of hay rocketed leaving the charity looking to raise an additional £20,000.

Thank you all so much!Since we started this fundraiser in the summer, we’ve managed to raise a fantastic £9,333.44 via… Posted by Willows Animal Sanctuary & Animal Assisted Therapy Unit on Saturday, 5 January 2019

It is hoped the cafe will help provide vital extra income for the charity.

More than £9,300 has been raised so far on the centre’s JustGiving page and more information on the hay fundraiser can be found at bit.ly/2qW9Abc