North-east animal sanctuary urges people to buy tickets for ceilidh to stop event being axed

by Callum Main
12/02/2019, 10:49 am Updated: 12/02/2019, 11:41 am
Some of the animals at New Arc
A north-east animal sanctuary is warning it may have to cancel a ceilidh due to poor ticket sales.

The event organised by New Arc was due to be held to thank supporters and volunteers for their work to help the sanctuary.

However, in a post on Facebook last night, staff confirmed it may have to be cancelled if enough people don’t come forward by this evening.

We had hoped our first Ceilidh would be a great night out, for our supporters and volunteers to get together for a bit…

Posted by THE NEW ARC on Monday, 11 February 2019

Tickets can be purchased here

