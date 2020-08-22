North-east animal sanctuary reissues urgent appeal for donations to ‘survive’ lockdown

A north-east animal sanctuary has reissued an urgent appeal for support to keep its services afloat during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Willows Animal Sanctuary, near Fraserburgh, announced it has been experiencing the financial pressures like many due to the current lockdown restrictions.

The charity had to close its doors to visitors in March following the Scottish Government’s guidelines.

And after local restriction were imposed on Aberdeen, and with further talks of possible smaller lockdowns to contain cluster outbreaks, staff at the sanctuary said it has come to the realisation it will not be able to reopen to the public in the near future.

Willows relies on half of its income through its visitor centre, and has asked for those keen to help out to donate to its Lifeline scheme.

A statement online said: “This is a real blow to Willows financially and we really need people to keep supporting us to keep us.

“People have had to cancel standing orders owing to their own finances and we totally understand that the whole world is in a difficult way.

“We desperately need those who are in a position to help to make a small affordable monthly pledge by sponsoring an animal or joining our Lifeline scheme or by donating to our haylage or Covid fundraiser.

“But we need help to survive this most difficult of times. We have only accepted emergencies into the sanctuary since Covid-19 began (but have helped find homes or other safety for any needy animals) as we are making sure that we channel all of our resources into maintaining the high quality of care that our current residents need.

“Whatever madness the world descends into, we have made a promise to keep Willows going and continue its mission to help both animals and people.”

The sanctuary said it will continue to post updates to its social media on much-loved residents and announce their reopening date

To find out more on how to donate to the Lifeline scheme click here or donate to their JustGiving page here.