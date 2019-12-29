North-east animal sanctuary makes winter donations appeal

A north-east animal sanctuary has made an appeal for donations to support its residents over the winter period.

Willows Animal Sanctuary, which is based on Lambhill Farm near Strichen, has asked for help to assist the running of the site throughout what can be a difficult period.

It hopes to collect £20,000 for its hay bill, and £3,000 towards vet bills, as well as a boost towards its Just Giving campaign, which aims to purchase a new field shelter for partially sighted horse Kinder.

A statement from the charity said: “£20,000 would make a big impact on our hay bill and ease our finances. We know we aren’t likely to get it but we always hope there will be a guardian angel out there.

“£3,000 would go a long way towards helping with our massive vet bills over the festive season.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

The charity looks after a range of animals, including horses, pigs, rabbits, guinea pigs and more.

It is also looking for horse feed, cat food for its cat hotel, hay nets and water buckets, which would assist keeping animals fed.

It is also hoped they can collect some new rugs for Shetland ponies – Rufus, Sonny, Heather and Sammy – as well as a large wheelbarrow, lead ropes, feed buckets and fence posts.

For more information, members of the public are asked to send a message to the Willows Animal Sanctuary page on Facebook or e-mail kate@willowsanimals.com