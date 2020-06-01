North-east animal sanctuary in plea for help during lockdown

A much-loved north-east animal sanctuary has renewed its appeal for help over lockdown.

Willows Animal Sanctuary, near Fraserburgh, closed its doors to visitors in March following the Scottish Government’s guidelines on lockdown.

It has said that it will likely not be able to open until September at the earliest.

Willows relies on half of its income through its visitor centre, and has asked for those keen to support it to sign up to sponsor an animal.

**Throw us a lifeline, before it’s too late.**We’ve had to close our visitor centre because of the coronavirus outbreak and just like that, we’ve lost half of our income. This is a desperate, appeal from Willows. Please sign up to our Lifeline campaign and pledge a small affordable monthly amount to help keep the charity going. It can be a little as £5 per month but it would make all the difference to Willows and stop us from going under. We need your help today because there is a strong chance that without your help, we won’t be here by the time this is over. If you have placed an animal at Willows or it has helped you or someone you know or you just want to support Scotland’s largest animal sanctuary, now is the time to act. Please help us to keep Willows and all it’s residents safe. Please, please help us before it’s too late.https://www.willowsanimals.com/lifeline.htmlSponsor an animal https://www.willowsanimals.com/m/mAdoption.htmlMake a donation https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/support?success=true Posted by Willows Animal Sanctuary & Animal Assisted Therapy Unit on Sunday, 22 March 2020

A statement from Willows Animal Sanctuary said: “According to the current advice from Visit Scotland, it looks like Willows won’t be able to reopen for visitors until September at the absolute earliest.

“The most important thing is that everyone is safe but this is going to take its toll on our already fragile situation.

“Please, please if you can, sign up to sponsoring an animal or our lifeline campaign and help us get through.

“Everyone who signs up to make a regular donation will get their name up on our special supporter boards and we are sending out packs to those who request them. We need your help to get through so please help if you can.”

To donate, visit www.willowsanimals.com/lifeline.html